 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John McNamara

John McNamara

  • Updated

McNamara, John

John died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, after a more than three-year battle against multiple myeloma. He is survived by his wife, Sally (McQuone); sons, Christopher and Patrick; and grandchildren, Kellen, Hannah, Katherine, and Colin.

John was born to Robert John McNamara (1921-1984) and Retagene McNamara (Bailey, 1920-2009) in Cleveland, Ohio and raised in Ashtabula, Ohio, the oldest of five children.

John and Sally were married on August 24, 1968. They moved to Tucson in 1974. John later bought and operated Luna Rebuilders, which he ran until 2006.

John's family will always remember him as their patriarch and the one whom they relied upon for wise and compassionate counsel.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 12, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three types of drinks that cause dehydration

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News