John Miller

Miller, John Wesley
On April 18, 2022, John Wesley Miller, long-time Tucson resident, prominent home builder and realtor, passed away quietly with beloved family at his side. He was 88 years old.
John was born on September 9, 1933 to Wesley Helm and Helen May (Ricketts) Miller in Webb City, Missouri.
John leaves behind a large immediate and extended family, including his beloved wife, Lorraine Drachman, sister Linda Miller, daughters Katharine Kent (Kevin Krause), Cynthia Sedman, Michele Miller, Julia Miller (Sean Clark), and Krista Miller (Troy Dainty), and sons Wesley Miller, Charles Boxley (Lisa), and Rik Miller (Rhonda). He was preceded in death by daughters Lisa Martin (Ken Martin) and Deborah Miller (James Elder), a toddler son, Troy Matthew Miller, his brother Gregory Miller, as well as granddaughter Ashley Crowell and great-grandson Beau Vincent. He had dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews near and far. Of all his many professional accomplishments and accolades, John knew that friends and family were his greatest legacy.
A public memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, May 7th, 2022 at 12:34 pm in the Tucson High Magnet School auditorium, 400 N. 2nd Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in John's memory to Patronato San Xavier, PO Box 522, Tucson, AZ 85702 (https://patronatosanxavier.org), Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85712 (https://tucsonbotanical.org/donate/), or Gospel Rescue Mission, 4550 S. Palo Verde Rd., Tucson, AZ 86714 (https://grmtucson.com/donate/). East Lawn Palms Mortuary will handle future interment arrangements.