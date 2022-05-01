John Miller

John leaves behind a large immediate and extended family, including his beloved wife, Lorraine Drachman, sister Linda Miller, daughters Katharine Kent (Kevin Krause), Cynthia Sedman, Michele Miller, Julia Miller (Sean Clark), and Krista Miller (Troy Dainty), and sons Wesley Miller, Charles Boxley (Lisa), and Rik Miller (Rhonda). He was preceded in death by daughters Lisa Martin (Ken Martin) and Deborah Miller (James Elder), a toddler son, Troy Matthew Miller, his brother Gregory Miller, as well as granddaughter Ashley Crowell and great-grandson Beau Vincent. He had dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews near and far. Of all his many professional accomplishments and accolades, John knew that friends and family were his greatest legacy.