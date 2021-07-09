John Perri

PERRI, John Anthony
92, passed peacefully June 28, 2021. Born in Trinidad, CO. John was an entrepreneur running bridal and antique stores in Pueblo, CO. He was very proud of his volunteer work. John was a terrific ballroom dancer, spoke three languages and loved to cook. His gentle nature and kind smile will be missed. He is survived by his siblings, Virginia, Matt, Dorothy, James, Frances, Albert, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at St. Ambrose Church Monday, July 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.
