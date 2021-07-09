 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Perri

John Perri

PERRI, John Anthony

92, passed peacefully June 28, 2021. Born in Trinidad, CO. John was an entrepreneur running bridal and antique stores in Pueblo, CO. He was very proud of his volunteer work. John was a terrific ballroom dancer, spoke three languages and loved to cook. His gentle nature and kind smile will be missed. He is survived by his siblings, Virginia, Matt, Dorothy, James, Frances, Albert, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at St. Ambrose Church Monday, July 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid customs here to stay for your post-pandemic wedding day

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News