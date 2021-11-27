John Peterson

And John was so generous, almost to a fault. He delivered and served for a Tucson meal on wheels organization. He spent uncountable volunteer hours with a local library. He lobbied for and financially supported several prison inmates who were perhaps unjustly incarcerated and needed help. His door was open to anyone who showed up asking for help. But his main after-hours thing was always the hiking and mountain-climbing.

In the past couple of years, John's health gradually declined. He had to give up the active outdoor life and the mobility of traveling around in his car. He remained in his apartment of about 30 years, relying more and more on others to help keep him sustained. In August 2021 he left that apartment when a medical incident led to his hospitalization and then his discharge to a care facility. He was feisty to the end, not always following the advice of his nurses and other staff, but always appreciative and thankful for their care.