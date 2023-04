John K. Potrawski, born December 13, 1942, passed away March 28, 2023. -- Beloved son to the late Anna and Joseph Potrawski and brother of the late Theresa and Anthony Wartalski, brother to Timothy and May Potrawski, and Christina and James Grabe. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephew. -- No services at this time. -- Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, Tucson, AZ.