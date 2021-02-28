John Price

Family was particularly important to him and for many years (well into his 80s) he would make the long road trip up to Duluth from Tucson to visit friends, his brothers and sister and their families.

It was on these trips where he bonded with his nephews, Dan, Tim, John, and Tom and inspired them to pursue legal careers. All four became attorneys, followed him down to Arizona, and all four are still practicing together in Tucson (Price and Price Law).

In 1964, he and Joni adopted their son John and in 1966, their daughter, Julie. The love, kindness, and quiet wisdom he radiated have been a constant source of strength for them.

He was active in his church, Trinity Presbyterian, serving as a Deacon, a member of the church board and taught Sunday school. He loved sports, particularly golf, and shared that joy with others, teaching his children and their friends about the game. If you ever had the privilege to play with him, you know what good sportsmanship is.

Those who knew him say that he was the kindest and sweetest man they ever met.

He once said, "Be gentle with other people. They are all carrying more than you know."

He will be deeply missed.

