John Price

PRICE, John
92, a great husband, father, and mentor passed away on January 29, 2021 from complications due to COVID 19. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joni (Clore) Price and his children, Julie, and John. He touched many lives.
Born on October 12, 1928, in Duluth MN, he was the son of immigrants, Daniel Price and Stana (Skorich), and youngest brother of Don (Lois), Pearl and Ted.
As a young man, he was an athlete, playing football and running track and took statewide honors in the discus. Later, he attended college at the University of MN, Duluth, graduating in 1950 and became the youngest manager ever of a Firestone Distributorship in Eau Claire, WI.
His older brothers served in WWII. When the Korean Conflict started, he enlisted in the Air Force and became a Navigator/Bombardier flying combat missions in the Martin B-26 Marauder. He received special training for this and held a Top-Secret security clearance for his knowledge of the Norden bombsight. He served on active duty from 1951-1955 and in the reserves for several years after, reaching the rank of Captain. After the war, he returned to Minnesota. But, having experienced other climates around the world, he decided that he had seen enough snow and moved to Tucson to study law at the University of Arizona.
1960 was a momentous year in his life. He graduated from law school, passed the bar, and married the love of his life, Joni.
Family was particularly important to him and for many years (well into his 80s) he would make the long road trip up to Duluth from Tucson to visit friends, his brothers and sister and their families.
It was on these trips where he bonded with his nephews, Dan, Tim, John, and Tom and inspired them to pursue legal careers. All four became attorneys, followed him down to Arizona, and all four are still practicing together in Tucson (Price and Price Law).
In 1964, he and Joni adopted their son John and in 1966, their daughter, Julie. The love, kindness, and quiet wisdom he radiated have been a constant source of strength for them.
He was active in his church, Trinity Presbyterian, serving as a Deacon, a member of the church board and taught Sunday school. He loved sports, particularly golf, and shared that joy with others, teaching his children and their friends about the game. If you ever had the privilege to play with him, you know what good sportsmanship is.
Those who knew him say that he was the kindest and sweetest man they ever met.
He once said, "Be gentle with other people. They are all carrying more than you know."
He will be deeply missed.
A memorial will be held when we can all be together. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.