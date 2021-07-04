John R. Hull

HULL, John R. and Diana L.

Best Friends Forever Together

JOHN reunited with his beloved Diana and his Savior Jesus Christ June 14, 2021. Born on September 7, 1969 in Memphis, TN. Survived by parents, Ron and Gail Hull. The family moved to Tucson 1980. Graduated Grace Christian School, Palo Verde Christian High School '88 and UofA class of '92.

DIANA began her eternal life with her Heavenly Father December 20, 2020. Born on September 30, 1968 in Plattsburg, NY. Survived by parents, Captain USAF (Ret) Jack and Julia Tilley. Graduated 1986 from Portsmouth High School in Portsmouth, NH. Completed her Dental Assistant at Pease AFB. The family moved to Tucson 1987. Attended PCC while working as a dental assistant.

John and Diana married December 17, 1994 at Northminster Presbyterian. She joined him while he served in Kodiak, Alaska with the US Coast Guard 1993-1997. Retiring after 22 years as a Finance Manager with Raytheon he enjoyed being outdoors as a marshall at Lowes Ventana Golf Club. Diana served the family and volunteered at Desert Christian Schools.

They were loving cherishing parents of Julia Rosson (Zachary), Austin and Gage Hull. Diana is also survived by sisters, Debra Pulido (Roy) and Sandra Montanez (Mitch) along with John's surviving sister, Sarah Vidal (Carlo) who lovingly cared for both of them in their final days; five nieces, four nephews and many precious g-nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be held at Christ Community Church, 530 S. Pantano, Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.