REYNA, John G.,
90, entered into his eternal heavenly life
on September 18, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Helen;
his beloved children, John Jr., Steve (Marti), Ronnie, Arlynn, and Marie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by siblings, Julia, Dee, Alice,
Gilbert, Armando and David.
Services will be held at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church
on Friday, October 4, 2019. The Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m.,
followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations
in John's memory be made to St. Anne's Convent,
3820 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Tucson, AZ 85750.