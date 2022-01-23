John Rhodes

born in Douglas, AZ, May 18, 1926 passed peacefully January 15, 2022 in Tucson, AZ. A World War II Veteran with the occupation forces in Japan 1945. He moved to Tucson in 1952 and worked for Hughes Aircraft for 35 years. He was an avid ham radio operator and loved volunteering at the Reid Park Zoo. Survived by daughter, Kathy Rhodes Humphrey, (Bruce) of Harrisburg, PA. He was preceded in death by wife, Louise Peevey Rhodes; daughters, Virginia Rhodes Greenwalt (Nick) and Nancy Rhodes Fickas (Ed and adopted daughter-in-law, Bonnie) and brother, Kenneth Rhodes. He leaves eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson as well as three sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery, Phoenix, AZ on Wednesday, February 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.