 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Rhodes

John Rhodes

  • Updated

RHODES, John Robert

born in Douglas, AZ, May 18, 1926 passed peacefully January 15, 2022 in Tucson, AZ. A World War II Veteran with the occupation forces in Japan 1945. He moved to Tucson in 1952 and worked for Hughes Aircraft for 35 years. He was an avid ham radio operator and loved volunteering at the Reid Park Zoo. Survived by daughter, Kathy Rhodes Humphrey, (Bruce) of Harrisburg, PA. He was preceded in death by wife, Louise Peevey Rhodes; daughters, Virginia Rhodes Greenwalt (Nick) and Nancy Rhodes Fickas (Ed and adopted daughter-in-law, Bonnie) and brother, Kenneth Rhodes. He leaves eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson as well as three sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery, Phoenix, AZ on Wednesday, February 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to reduce your stress levels

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News