John Schiro

SCHIRO, John "Jack" M.
Jack graciously transitioned into the light on December 29, 2019. A graduate of Cincinnati Country Day School, University of Cincinnati and attendee at Tulane University, he pursued a career in marketing and sales for several well-known companies obtaining top honors in his profession. Jack, a gentle soul, so sensitive and companionate, will be well remembered as his humility was exceeded only by his generosity. He had a strong and unending persistence throughout his life for personal growth and was dedicated to his spiritual path and his friends similarly inclined. Like Will Rogers his exuberance abounded as he met new people with genuine interest and love. In Retirement his passion was international computer-generated backgammon at which he excelled. Surviving this remarkable man are his sister, Caren Schiro of Tucson, AZ, best friends, Corky Steiner of Cincinnati, OH and David Schiro of New York City and Palm Beach, FL, and many dear Schiro cousins. A private funeral was held in Cincinnati on January 9, 2020. Remembrances include Trees for Israel through The Jewish National Fund or the charity of your choice. This spring a memorial will be held in Tucson, AZ. Date and location to be determined. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.