John Smith

SMITH, John Robert

Passed peacefully on the morning of August 18, 2020,

one month before his 91st birthday.

--

John was preceded in death by Caroline,

his beloved wife of 66 years,

and one infant great-granddaughter.

John is survived by his three sons, Robert (Margaret),

Bryan and Kevin (Lynne); five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren,

his brothers, George and Alfred and his sister, Edna (Stan).

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

--

Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

