 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Spronken

John Spronken

SPRONKEN, John Peter

76, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on October 26, 2021. He was born in Montreal, Canada and immigrated to the US in 1957. He was a Vietnam Veteran, business owner, family man, a Knight in the SCA, a friend to many and truly one of a kind. The only thing bigger and stronger than him was his heart. John is survived by his partner, Sharon Dubois; children, Smith and Jacques, and four grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway with Visitation from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, reception to follow at Highland Vista Pool, 350 N. Cloverland from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Golf became more popular during the pandemic

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News