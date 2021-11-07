John Spronken

76, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on October 26, 2021. He was born in Montreal, Canada and immigrated to the US in 1957. He was a Vietnam Veteran, business owner, family man, a Knight in the SCA, a friend to many and truly one of a kind. The only thing bigger and stronger than him was his heart. John is survived by his partner, Sharon Dubois; children, Smith and Jacques, and four grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway with Visitation from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, reception to follow at Highland Vista Pool, 350 N. Cloverland from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.