John Thompson

71, passed on December 28, 2019. His devotion to his family and firm belief in God supported him in his battle with lung cancer. He was born in Champaign, Illinois on July 22, 1948 and moved to Tucson in 1975. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Thompson; two daughters, Casey and Taylor; older siblings, Mike Thompson and Cini Green. He was blessed to see the recent birth of his grandchild, Penny Thompson Eldredge. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday January 3, 2020 at University City Church. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.

