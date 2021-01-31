TODD, John Chadwick
7/4/1930 - 1/24/2021
On a cold and rainy Sunday afternoon, John decided best not to take a chill and reached out to the warm welcoming arms of his mom Vera, dad Bill, daughter Donna and brother Bud, who predeceased him. To keep the brush piles burning are his best friend and wife, Regina; his sons, John (Sheryl), Briggs (Patti), Joan (Ticia) and grandchildren, Dan, Kate, Jessica (Jonathan), Jordan, Jillian and Julia.
John always referred to himself as an "ivy league" rancher, though a graduate of the Wharton School. John served in the Air Force, was a 55-year member and past President of the Mountain Oyster Club, and a 12-year member of the Sheriff Axillary Volunteers. John was a gentleman in the truest sense of the word. He lived life his way. Always gave a helping hand when needed. He loved being in the hills with his chainsaw and had belly laughs when on the phone with his brother, Bud and good friends, Chico and George.
O boy, John will be missed by so many.
"You only live once, but if you live right, once is enough" -AnonymousDonations may be made in John's honor to the Tubac Fire Station, P.O. Box 2881, Tubac, AZ, 85646 or to TMC Peppi's House, 2715 N. Wyatt Dr., Tucson, AZ, 85712. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.