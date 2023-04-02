WALKUP, John Davis 79, of Tucson, a Husband, father of three, passed away on March 21, 2023. John was born in Ames, Iowa on September 24, 1943. John grew up with three siblings, David, Robert, and Martha. As a young man, he excelled in music and languages. John's favorite pastime was to perfect playing the piano with an emphasis in classical music. During college, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served in Vietnam by intercepting and translating Vietnamese. When returning, he received a BS Degree in Sciences and Humanities with distinction from Iowa State University in 1969. He met and married his wife Lucy Nguyen on December 27th, 1973 at the University Chapel. He was self-taught in electronics and was employed as a field engineer with Univac Corp servicing mainframe computers. As newlyweds they moved to Burbank, CA, where he utilized his technical expertise for various defense companies. He provided much of his time to his wife and three sons. While in CA, John and Lucy were sponsors to twenty-three Vietnamese family members. John and the family relocated from California to Greenwich, CT for two years. John later was employed in Tucson at Raytheon Missile Systems. The entrance exam to Raytheon was taken and due to John's calculating and astute mind, he achieved the highest exam grade to date in the history of Raytheon. John's devotion and financial commitment to his family required his move to Tucson, while his family continued in Greenwich. Once retired, John spent his time traveling with Lucy. In the final years of his life, he was able to enjoy spending time with his family and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lucy N. Walkup of Tucson, and their three sons, John J. Walkup (Teresa) of San Diego, Philip D. Walkup of Tucson, William R. Walkup (Mona) of Tucson, and grandchildren Dillan, Alexandra, Ethan, and Julian. Preceded in death by parents Joseph K. Walkup, Wildah Mae, Martha Walkup (Sister), Robert E. Walkup (Brother).