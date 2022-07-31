John Weddle

On Monday, July 18, 2022, Jay ended his battle with cancer at home surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his daughter, Samantha Weddle; mother, Ginger (John) Comerford (née Richardson); beloved cat, Patches, and many friends. Born in Ohio, Jay spent most of his life in Phoenix and Tucson, where he worked a long career as a mechanic and pursued his passions for muscle cars, motocross, models, and music. A Freebird always, Jay is now attending every car show and watching every Nascar race with the best view ever. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Mortuary, 3015 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to www.mds-foundation.org in Jay's memory.