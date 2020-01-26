John Weeks

WEEKS, John J.
89, was born on October 9, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York and passed away on January 18, 2020 at TMC Hospice, Peppi's House. He was a resident of Tucson since 1959. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Haggerty; father, William Weeks; sisters, Theresa Mautschke, Winifred Reilly; brothers, William Weeks and George Weeks. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Helen M. Weeks, who loved him dearly. Survived by daughters, Eileen P. (Clifford A.) Leet, Margaret A. (Billy) Simmons; grandchildren, Lawrence C. Ransom III, Christine E. Ransom, John J. Simmons and Patricia A. Simmons; great-grandchildren, Ethan Simmons and Rogan Simmons.
He was a Navy Reservist; New York Police Officer; Tucson Police Department Sergeant; Pima County Adult Probation Officer; Pima Community College Instructor for Criminal Justice Courses and Traffic Survival School.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Rosary at 3:00 p.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 300 N Tanque Verde Loop Rd. Interment immediately following at All Faiths Memorial Park, 2151 S. Avenida Los Reyes. A lunch reception will be held at Corpus Christi Church following the burial.