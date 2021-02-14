 Skip to main content
John Wingert

John Wingert

WINGERT, John "Jack"

passed away December 29, 2020.

--

Jack is survived by his wife, Anne and his son, James.

Jack graduated from Principia College in 1956

and was married in the chapel on graduation day.

He retired from U.S. West at 55 years old,

as Executive Vice President and Officer.

Jack and Anne decided to move to Tucson at that time.

He enjoyed reading, golf, friends, and free-cell.

--

At his request, there will not be a funeral or celebration of life.

--

Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.

