Johnnie Majors

Majors, Johnnie Pearl
Johnnie Pearl Waggoner-Majors passed away on March 19, 2022. She was born in Ponta, Texas on April 7, 1928, to the late Ira and Dora Cox Session. Johnnie and her family moved to Tucson in the early 1950s. Johnnie attended Pima College and obtained a degree in Business and Hospital Administration. Johnnie and her husband Gerald were long-time and faithful members of Prince Chapel AME Church. Johnnie served on the Usher Board and various church committees for many years. Johnnie and Gerald loved to bowl and were members of CARES and Roadrunner Bowling Leagues. Johnnie retired from the Palo Verde Hospital as Director of Housekeeping after 33 years of employment.
Johnnie leaves to mourn two sons, Rosevelt Waggoner (wife Betty), Lawrence Waggoner (wife Ann); one sister, Doretha Johnson, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Johnnie's life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 7th at the Prince Chapel AME Church, located at 602 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Funeraria del Angel South Lawn.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) https://alzfdn.org/.