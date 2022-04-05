 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johnnie Majors

  • Updated

Majors, Johnnie Pearl

Johnnie Pearl Waggoner-Majors passed away on March 19, 2022. She was born in Ponta, Texas on April 7, 1928, to the late Ira and Dora Cox Session. Johnnie and her family moved to Tucson in the early 1950s. Johnnie attended Pima College and obtained a degree in Business and Hospital Administration. Johnnie and her husband Gerald were long-time and faithful members of Prince Chapel AME Church. Johnnie served on the Usher Board and various church committees for many years. Johnnie and Gerald loved to bowl and were members of CARES and Roadrunner Bowling Leagues. Johnnie retired from the Palo Verde Hospital as Director of Housekeeping after 33 years of employment.

Johnnie leaves to mourn two sons, Rosevelt Waggoner (wife Betty), Lawrence Waggoner (wife Ann); one sister, Doretha Johnson, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Johnnie's life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 7th at the Prince Chapel AME Church, located at 602 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Funeraria del Angel South Lawn.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) https://alzfdn.org/.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Gillespie, Ann C. Ann C. Gillespie Phoenix - Ann Gillespie was born on January 15th, 1936 in Nashville, TN passed away April 1, 2022. She was the youngest of five children and is survived by one older brother, Lawrence. Ann went to work at 18 for WSM Radio and Television. Within ....

Read more

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Ways to use your tax refund

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News