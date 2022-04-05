Johnnie Majors

Johnnie Pearl Waggoner-Majors passed away on March 19, 2022. She was born in Ponta, Texas on April 7, 1928, to the late Ira and Dora Cox Session. Johnnie and her family moved to Tucson in the early 1950s. Johnnie attended Pima College and obtained a degree in Business and Hospital Administration. Johnnie and her husband Gerald were long-time and faithful members of Prince Chapel AME Church. Johnnie served on the Usher Board and various church committees for many years. Johnnie and Gerald loved to bowl and were members of CARES and Roadrunner Bowling Leagues. Johnnie retired from the Palo Verde Hospital as Director of Housekeeping after 33 years of employment.