 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johnny Chapman

  • Updated

Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., January 22, 2023, at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge, Tucson, Arizona. Everyone is invited to celebrate John's life. Stop by, light a candle, write a memory, and share a store about you and John. Due to Covid the celebration was postponed until now for everyone to be able to attend. -- John was with the Adair Funeral Home for 52 years. He also had his own business Chapman Accounting & Taxes. His love was volunteering and many of you knew him through Reid Zoo, working with the Firemen's Association and Missing in America. We look forward to seeing you and celebrating John's life.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio electric aircraft allows farmers to fly over their land

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News