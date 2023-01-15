Johnny Chapman

Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., January 22, 2023, at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge, Tucson, Arizona. Everyone is invited to celebrate John's life. Stop by, light a candle, write a memory, and share a store about you and John. Due to Covid the celebration was postponed until now for everyone to be able to attend. -- John was with the Adair Funeral Home for 52 years. He also had his own business Chapman Accounting & Taxes. His love was volunteering and many of you knew him through Reid Zoo, working with the Firemen's Association and Missing in America. We look forward to seeing you and celebrating John's life.