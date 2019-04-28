JOHNSON, Darrell L.
or DJ as he was known to friends, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Tucson Medical Center. He was born on July 21, 1937 in Quitman, Arkansas, the youngest of three sons to Albert and Offie Johnson. A child of the Great Depression, his family moved to Atwater California when he was still a baby. There they lived the difficult life of agriculture workers. This upbringing taught him the value of hard work and reliance on family, traits that would define his entire life. At age 17, searching for a better future, he joined the US Navy. Like so many young men of his generation, the military provided him purpose and direction. He served his country for 42 years, first with the Navy and then with the United States Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller. After retiring from active duty as a Chief Master Sergeant, he joined the Civil Service and served the remaining 17 years as the Chief of Airfield Management at Davis Monthan AFB. In 1958, while in Portland, Oregon, he met and wed Peggy Jo Davis after a whirlwind romance. They were married for the next 61 years, the proud parents of four children; Darrell Jr., Danny, Dale and Dinah. Together they gave him seven grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren who were the joy of his life. DJ was an avid golfer who at one point played almost every day. He was a fiery competitor who loved a good match but filled every round with good humor and friendship. He truly never met a stranger and few that had the good fortune to meet him ever forgot him. He leaves behind family and friends that loved him dearly and will miss him and never forget him.