JOHNSON, Dorothy E.
100, of Tucson passed at her home February 10, 2019. She was born on November 7,1918 in Anna, ILL. She moved to Tucson when she was 8 and graduated from Tucson High School. A memorial will be held at Adair funeral Home on Northern Ave in Tucson March 1,2019 at 2 PM. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to The Tucson Cowbelle's Dorothy johnson Scholarship fund. Anne Marie Moore, Treasurer. 4903 S. Hacienda Trail, Willcox, AZ 85643. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.