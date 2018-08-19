JOHNSON, Paul Kevin
age 64, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his home in Tucson, AZ on Saturday morning, August 11, 2018. He was born September 20, 1953 in Cortland, NY to Leo and Lois (Newman) Johnson. He was a Route Sales Representative at Frito-Lay (PepsiCo) for 16 years. Paul married his wife, Susan (Napoliello) on September 17, 2006 after six years together. Preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Lois. He is survived by his wife, Susan; four brothers, Peter, Mark (Debra), Chris and Daniel (Marlene); three children, Nathan, Lauren (Jason) and Kendra (Ryan); ten grandchildren, Derek, Morgan, Connor, Meah, Jaxson, Jameson, Chelsea, Chloe, Ashley and Benjamin and many cousins. Paul was a hard worker and a devoted NY Yankee and NY Giants fan. He had great affection for his grandkids and was with them every chance he got. He will be deeply and forever missed by his family. A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 3081 W. Orange Grove Rd., Tucson, AZ 85741.