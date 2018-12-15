JOHNSON, William Jesse
Passed away on Monday, December 10, 2018, at the age of 86. He is survived by his soulmate and wife, Barbara Jo Johnson of 63 years; his beloved children, Mark Johnson, Paula Johnson, Jeanette (Johnson) Fitzpatrick and husband, Dennis Fitzpatrick. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Johnson and daughter, Cathy (Johnson) Gifford. He has nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Sweet William had his family by his side when he passed peacefully. He retired from Hughes Aircraft after 29 years. He was a United States Navy Veteran and was in the care of the Veterans Doctors and Nurses who went above and beyond their profession and for this we thank them. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Diabetes Research. Private Memorial Services are pending.