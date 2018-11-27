JOINER, Cathy Ann
55, passed away peacefully Monday, November 19, 2018 at her home in Tucson, AZ. She was born on October 26, 1963 in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Richard and Geraldine Rosenwald. Cathy worked at Tucson Electric Power for 26 years. Cathy's greatest joys in life were her two grandchildren and the time she spent with family and friends. Cathy also took great joy in her work and the friendships that were created there. She is survived by two children, Justin, Alyssa (Jordan); two grandchildren, Carter and Kolt; ex-husband, John Joiner; three brothers, Ross Rosenwald, Rand Rosenwald, Ron (Cindy) Rosenwald. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 28, 2018. Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 29, 2018. Services will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson.