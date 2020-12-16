Jolly Turnbull

TURNBULL, Jolly
1929 - 2020
Jolly passed away peacefully on December 9, 2020 with family at her side. She was born in Illinois and lived in several cities before settling in Arizona with her husband. In addition to time spent with family, she enjoyed antiquing and shopping for 'treasures', traveling, and playing bridge, golf and tennis.Jolly is survived by her husband, Dale of 69 years; four children, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one sister.Memorial gifts may be sent to the Casa de La Luz Hospice Foundation (casafoundation.org) or the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) in her honor. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.
