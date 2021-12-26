Jonathan Hackenyos

50, a Lt. Col. in the Arizona Air National Guard and accomplished physician, passed on December 13, 2021, having battled neuroendocrine cancer since July 2020. Dr. Hackenyos spent his childhood in Horsham, PA, graduating from Hatboro-Horsham High School. He attended Syracuse University and received a BS in biology. He was a proud member of SAE. Dr. Hackenyos earned an MBA in Medical Management from St. Joseph's University while also attending the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, where he received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Hackenyos completed his Osteopathic Rotating Internship at Mercy Catholic Medical Center in Upper Darby, PA. He went on to complete his residency in Internal Medicine at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, AZ. He served as Chief Resident/Jr Faculty at St. Joseph's. Dr. Hackenyos was board certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He was a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. His clinical interests were general internal medicine, aerospace medicine and aesthetic medicine. He also served as a Sr. Medical Examiner for the FAA. Dr. Hackenyos served in several leadership roles with the Arizona Care Network for a number of years including serving as Chair of the Network Development Committee, Vice Chair of the Board and most recently as Chair until July 2020.