Jonathan Kress

Jonathan Hutchison Kress born October 21, 1940, to Rush Harrison Kress and Virginia Watkins Kress, passed away in his childhood home in Tucson, AZ on August 6, 2022. He attended Sam Hughes Elementary, Mansfeld Middle School, Thatcher School, Deerfield Academy, National Taiwan University graduating from Harvard in 1964. His fluency in Mandarin led him to graduate school at Yale University specializing in Southeast Asian Archaeology and he subsequently taught at Case Western Reserve University and Duke University. He completed several digs on Palawan Island, Philippines, continuing to mentor students onsite there until recent years at Ille Cave. He was vocal about his progressive views and active in Democratic Party politics serving as Chairman for one term. Jonathan was owner of affordable apartments in Tucson and formed San Felices Construction, building homes in Tucson and Green Valley. He is survived by Andrea Elena Ibáñez, his beloved wife of 45 years, who admired his adventurous, kind and patient spirit. Also survived by his children: G. Rush Haskell Kress (Helen Kim) of Philadelphia, PA; Elena Rose Kress (Tom Alvarado) of Lebanon, OR; Anton G. Kress (Erin Kress) of Placerville, CO; Virginia V. Kress (USCG ret.) of Tucson; and two grandchildren, Aiden G. Kress and Catalina I. Kress. His sisters, Diana Hadley of Tucson and Francesca Kress Mayberry of New York survive him as do many cherished nieces and nephews. A memorial is planned for October. Arrangements by Angel Valley.