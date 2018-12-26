JONES, David Ellis
died peacefully at the age of 98 on December 16, 2018 at his home in Tucson, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents, Llewellyn and Bertha Jones; his sister, Helen Roeder; his brothers, Robert and Edward, and his beloved wife of over 60 years, Lillian Korsgaard Jones. He is survived by children, Melody Fanning (David), Kris Jones (Ann) and Lori Woods (Jesse); six grandchildren, Paul Fanning (Mindy), Allen Fanning, Jesse Furrow, Jeff Woods, Dana Hawkins (Bobby) and Dylan Jones and four great-grandchildren, Victoria, Sean, Reymi and Satori. David was a man of service his entire life. He served as Senior Class President of his high school in Downer's Grove, Illinois. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force in 1942 and was eventually stationed at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, serving as a Gunnery Instructor in Tucson, Arizona, where he met Lillian. They married in 1945, settled in Tucson and started their family. David was discharged in 1946 and enrolled in the University of Arizona. After graduation, and for over four decades, David served as Chief Chemist and Plant Manager for Pioneer Paint and Varnish Company. David was a founding member of St. Mark's Presbyterian Church, serving as Deacon and Elder. He enjoyed singing in the choir for many years. He and Lillian were active in the Marana Migrant Ministry and the family sponsored a Cuban refugee family during the turmoil of the 1960's. After retirement, David and Lillian served as active volunteers for over ten years with the "New Beginnings" shelter for women and children and with "St. Luke's Home" for seniors of limited resources. David was joyfully engaged with life, loved learning, and was an avid reader. His sharp mind made him an excellent bridge player and teacher for over seven decades. David loved to travel, take the family on road trips visiting National Parks and family relatives. He was a skilled sailor and enlisted Lillian and all family members to join him on many occasions. David's family and friends will tell you that he had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a kind and gentle soul who lived his life in service to others. He is lovingly remembered as a man that was a blessing to all who knew him, making a difference in the lives of so many people- listening to their stories, giving encouragement, and helping whoever and however he could. "Well done, good and faithful servant!" The family asks that any remembrances be made to "SmileTrain" (www.smiletrain.org) or the Northminster Presbyterian Church Refugee Immigrant Ministry (NPC RIM) in Tucson (npctucson.org). A Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2019 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson.