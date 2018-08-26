JONES, Jim B.
June 26, 1934 (Charleston, WV) - August 16, 2018 (Everett, WA)
Formerly of Tucson, AZ. Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, World Traveler. Preceded in death by wife, Penny and son, Dan. Survived by son, Jim (Gina); daughter, Roxanne Froelich (Kurt); son, Kevin Omura; daughter, Shelli Smith (Warren); five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sister, Mary Faith Walker of Sacramento, CA; many nieces and nephews he loved very much. Member of Builders Lodge #60, Van Divan - Sabbar Shrine #60, Elks, American Legion and VFW, Tucson, AZ. At Jim's request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sabbar Transportation Fund or Tucson Community Food Bank. Thanks Dad, we will miss you.