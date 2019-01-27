JONES, Marshall Watson 9/27/1934 - 12/25/2018
Marshall "went on to Glory" on Christmas morning. He will be remembered, by all of those privileged to know him, as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, choir member, recorder player, tennis "buff" and one of the U of A Wildcats' most avid basketball fans. In more than 50 years as a caring, dedicated and beloved psychiatrist, Marshall touched and enriched lives too numerous to count. In addition to Linda, his loving wife of 42 years, who was by his side when he ended his earthly visit, those in his family who will carry on Marshall's legacy of gentleness, humor, graciousness and kindness are his children Marshall Jones and Marsha Roselle (Greg), grandchildren, Rachael, Zachary, Thomas, Maria Madsen (James), great-grandchild, Luca; son-in-law Ray Burns (Carol), grandchildren, Joshua, Marybelle, Bethany; brother Mitch, children David, Molly, Sam, Adam, and their children; brother-in-law Mark Ellis (Lori) and their dear family. Leaving this life before Marshall were his children, Mark Jones and Melissa Burns (Ray). You are invited to a celebration of Marshall's life on Saturday, February 9, 2019, 2:30 p.m., at Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Rd., with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choosing in Marshall's honor.