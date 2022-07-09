Joni Price

Joni Merle (Clore) Price, 88, passed away in Tucson, Arizona on June 10th, 2022 from complications due to an apparent stroke. She is survived by her children, Julie and John Price. She was a loving Mother, a woman of great faith and a devoted wife of over 60 years to her husband, John Price, who passed away last year. Born in Memphis, Tennessee on September 26th, 1933, Joni was the oldest of 3 daughters, to Walter and Evelyn (Drake) Clore. When she was young, the family moved to Tucson where Walter had found work as a bartender - a profession he would practice for over 50 years in the valley. Joni and her sisters, Betty (Clore) Williams and Linda (Clore) Kent grew up in a small house on what was then the ‘edge of town'. (Tucson Bvld.) After graduating from Tucson High School, Joni took a job at Hughes Aircraft Corporation and later became a senior executive secretary where her near-photographic memory for people and events proved a significant advantage. She met the love of her life, our late father John Price and they were married in June of 1960 at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Tucson. In February of 1964 John and Joni adopted their son John Michael, then in December of 1966 their daughter Julie Lyn. She became a devoted, stay-at-home mom, but remained very socially and physically active. She was a competitive tennis player, beating her kids even in their late teens. Her children remember fondly the many vacations they took to see family in Minnesota and their summer adventures in San Diego. The love and devotion she had for her family and her husband John was undeniable. Joni was a combination of grace and style with an underlying fortitude that came from her strong faith. She set a wonderful example for her children and those around her. Her children John and Julie would like to offer a special thanks to Joni's nephew Tim Price, his wife Debby, as well as Anna Pitzlin's staff at the Cascades Memory Care, including Paula Mosher and her personal physical therapist Megan Fallon. A memorial service celebrating her life and the life of her husband John will be held in the church where they were married, Trinity Presbyterian on October 8, 2022. Arrangements by Angel Valley.