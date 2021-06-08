Jose Flores

 Skip to main content
FLORES, Jose Rosario, Jr.

80, passed away June 6, 2021. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Thursday, June 10, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Santa Cruz Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.

