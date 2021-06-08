Jose Flores

FLORES, Jose Rosario, Jr.
80, passed away June 6, 2021. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Thursday, June 10, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Santa Cruz Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.