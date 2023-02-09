Jose Thomas "Che" Mendibles passed away at the age of 81, on February 5, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his parents Manuel & Maria, siblings Robert, Raymond & Rita Mendibles. He is survived by his wife Olga, sons Tommy & Jesus Manuel, 8 grandchildren and brothers Manuel & Eddie Mendibles. Services will be held at Martinez Funeral Chapel at 2580 S 6th Ave, Tucson AZ 85713 on February 16, 2023 from 8 am - 9am for family and 9 am - 12 pm for public, mass will be held at 10:30 am, luncheon to follow at El Casino Ballroom 437 E 26th St, Tucson, AZ 85713 from 1 pm - 5 pm.