Josemario Morones

Joe was a pillar of love to his family and all who knew him. Survived by his wife, Martha and three daughters, Bea (Jason), Margaret and Maria Irene (Doug); 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, mother, Emma B. Morones; sisters, Griselda (David), Connie (David), Terry, Martina (Frank) and brother, Ruben (Norma). Viewing: 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL with a Rosary recited at 10:00 a.m. and Mass 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Parish Hall. Burial to follow at All Faiths Cemetery, 2151 S. Avenida Los Reyes.