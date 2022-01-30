Joseph Arnaud

ARNAUD, Joseph Jerry Jr.

(64) was born May 6, 1957 in Oxnard, California. He entered into eternal peace at home January 22, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Jerry Arnaud Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Mary (Bunny) Arnaud; sister, Judith (Dougan) Gary; brother, Edwin (Emma) Arnaud; brother, Michael Arnaud; aunt and uncles, cousins, and several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

He attended The University of Arizona graduating in 1979. He was formerly employed by Pima County Child Support.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bring's Broadway Chapel at 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Church at 1800 S. Kolb Rd. Interment to follow at Our Lady of The Desert Cemetery at 2151 S. Avenida Los Reyes at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.