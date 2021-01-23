 Skip to main content
Joseph Campbell

CAMPBELL, Joseph Anthony

70 of Tucson, AZ passed away on January 15, 2021. He is survived by his only son, Thomas (TJ) Campbell; brothers, Jack Campbell (Josie) and Jimmy Campbell; sister, Erma Hammonds (Gary), as well as numerous extended family members.

Joe was born to James and Mary Campbell and spent most of his life in Tucson. As a U of A alumni, Joe remained a loyal fan of their sports programs. Joe had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He had an immense love for his son, TJ, his family, his dog, Yukon, and the beach.

Joe touched many lives; his laughter and hugs will be greatly missed.

Per Joe's request, no services will be held. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.

