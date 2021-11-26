Joseph Castellanos

 Skip to main content
76 years old, was born on August 30, 1944, died November 30, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Jose Bustamante Castellanos of Douglas, AZ; sister, Brenda Sylvia Castellanos of Douglas, AZ and mother, Alicia Carrillo of Cananea, Sonora, Mexico. Joe was father to Edward James Castellanos and Cassandra Alejandrina Castellanos (Kerry Gilbert Hees). Married to Marianne Louise Castellanos. A graveside Service will be held at Holy Hope Cemetery on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Throughout his life, Joe gave generously to the worldwide preaching work of Jehovah's Witnesses. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to donate.jw.org, COPE Health, Recovery and Wellness on Alvernon Way or Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona. You are missed deeply and profoundly, Dad. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.

