CICERO, Joseph F.
85, of Tucson, AZ, died on August 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet (Herd) Cicero; daughter, Kellie (Jerry) Bell; son, Patrick Cicero; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Korean War veteran, he served in the U.S. Army (1954-1962). He earned a Masters degree in Education (Pittsburg State University) and spent 32 years teaching graphic arts and printing at Pueblo High School. In 2006, the Pueblo High School technology building was renamed the "The Joseph F. Cicero Technology Building" in his honor. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. Honoring his request, no memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pima Animal Care Center or to the Southern Arizona Food Bank. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.