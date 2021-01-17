Joseph Clark

CLARK, Joseph Lambert
95, passed away at his home in Tucson, Arizona on January 5, 2021. He was born in Mammoth, Arizona to Richard J. and Etirza Verdugo Clark, Sr. Joe was a descendant of the Clark, Barragan and Verdugo Southern Arizona Pioneer families and was raised on a cattle ranch in the San Pedro River Valley. He graduated from Tucson High in 1943 a semester early in order to enlist in the Army to fight in WWII. While in the Army, he became an All-American paratrooper in the 517th Parachute Infantry Regiment, later consolidating to the 13th Airborne Division in Europe. Once WWII ended, Joe returned home to the family ranch where he married Doris Quarles, a Baltimore city girl he met while stationed at Fort Meade, Maryland. Joe attended the University of Arizona for two years before going to work in the mining industry. Joe started as a pipe fitter and worked his way to Superintendent. He was consulted for his mining expertise by colleagues around the world. He also taught technical classes at Central Arizona College. Our father was a devoted family man and was known to help those in need. He was an avid reader and could fix anything put before him, whether mechanical or a broken heart. He did not travel much since his home was his sanctuary. However, he and Doris did travel in retirement to visit family in New Zealand, Norway and Denmark.
Joe is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Doris; son John and grandson, Roy Pool; his parents, brothers, Richard Jr. (Nellie), Charlie (Phil) and sisters, Clara, Lilla Burney (Bob) and Cora Hall (Buck). Joe is survived by his children, Norman, Carol, Mark, Nancy Konsmo (Oystein) and daughter-in-law, Phyllis. Also, survived by his grandchildren, Etirza Nuest (David), Linzie Klein (Travis), Zachary Clark (Jocelyn), Ryan Pool, Chelsea Clark and Kristine Konsmo; great-grandchildren, Logan, Aidan, Myranda, Julieann, Brendon, Lily and Madelyn. Joseph has been interred together with Doris at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Marana, Arizona. There will be a funeral mass and celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's hospital or the Arizona Historical Society. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.