Joseph Gasca

On Thursday, June 3, 2021, Joseph Stephen Gasca, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 81. Joe was born on March 2, 1940, in New York City, raised in Michigan and moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1954. Joe graduated from Salpointe High School and obtained his BS from the UofA. He was commissioned through the ROTC program and went on to serve 20 years in the Army, retiring as a Lt Col. He obtained his MBA from Golden Gate College, served in Vietnam as a communications officer and graduated from the US Army War College. Joe and his high school sweetheart, Patty, were married 62 wonderful years. They raised three beautiful children, Doug Gasca (Pam Escobar), Debi Terry (Chris), and Diana Bingham (Wade). Joe loved and enjoyed his five grandchildren and great-grandchild. He loved life and lived it to the fullest every day. A Mass will be held at Santa Catalina Catholic Church, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held the next day at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, Friday, June 25, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Veterans Foundation (NVF.org). Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.