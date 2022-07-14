 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joseph Graves

  Updated

Joseph Harris Graves III, age 77, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on July 11, 2022 from a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving daughters. He was born on January 8, 1945 in Walla Walla, WA. Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Harris Graves II and Lavinia Graves. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Heather Gores (Mel), Melinda Moore (Jim) and Carlie Purkey (Mike). He is also survived by his sister Lynne Schultz, brother Steve Graves and 6 grandchildren, Dallin Purkey, Trevon Purkey, Jacob Moore, Kali Moore, Madeline Gores and Abigail Moore; nieces and nephews, Tricia Doxey, Krista Durocher, Jessie Sanchez, Scott Schultz and Andi Dorman. A private service will be held. Arrangements by Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home. 

