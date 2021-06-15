died peacefully Friday June 11, 2021. Born February 14, 1931, in Milwaukee WI, he is survived by his daughter, Annemarie (Steve) Freeman; son, Michael (Stephanie MacFarland) Grohall; grandchildren, Brian (Patricia) Freeman, Kevin (Becky) Freeman, Laura Freeman and Joseph Grohall; great-grandchildren, Ryker, William, Steven and Andrew. He is also survived by his sisters, Rose Marie (Leo) Montano, Mary Ann (Stan) Douglass, Cathy (Ken) Hilkemeyer and many nieces and nephews. Inducted in the Army in February 1952, Joe served his county with honor until discharge in 1954. Stationed in Germany, he was able to travel Europe which was an experience he treasured all his life. Upon his return from the service, Joe married Marie "nee Merlo" with whom he lovingly shared 47 years until her death in 2002. After Marie's passing, he enjoyed over 14 years with Dolores.