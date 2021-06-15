GROHALL, Joseph F. Jr.
died peacefully Friday June 11, 2021. Born February 14, 1931, in Milwaukee WI, he is survived by his daughter, Annemarie (Steve) Freeman; son, Michael (Stephanie MacFarland) Grohall; grandchildren, Brian (Patricia) Freeman, Kevin (Becky) Freeman, Laura Freeman and Joseph Grohall; great-grandchildren, Ryker, William, Steven and Andrew. He is also survived by his sisters, Rose Marie (Leo) Montano, Mary Ann (Stan) Douglass, Cathy (Ken) Hilkemeyer and many nieces and nephews. Inducted in the Army in February 1952, Joe served his county with honor until discharge in 1954. Stationed in Germany, he was able to travel Europe which was an experience he treasured all his life. Upon his return from the service, Joe married Marie "nee Merlo" with whom he lovingly shared 47 years until her death in 2002. After Marie's passing, he enjoyed over 14 years with Dolores.
At a very young age, Joe began working in the family business started by his father. Except for his two years of military service he worked at this trade for over 70 years. His legacy continues as the business celebrates its 75th year.
A man of integrity and honesty, Dad's triumph was a journey thru life built on hard work and steadfast determination. Never one to complain about challenges before him, he exemplified his generations stoic virtues. A simple man of practical wisdom, faith, and love in his heart, he will be dearly missed.
The family wishes to thank Melissa and her staff at Desert Hearts care home and Casa De La Luz.
Friends may call at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge Blvd (at Speedway) on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Rd. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St Vincent de Paul Society c/o Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1946 E. Lee St., Tucson 85719.