Joseph Kempf

Joe passed away on February 15, 2021 at his home in Green Valley, AZ. He was born and raised in Bufffalo, N.Y. He was very proud to have served his country in the Army as a paratrooper based in Augsburg, Germany. Joe was a Master Optician, owner, manager of Wilmot Optical in Tucson, AZ for 25 years. In retirement he loved to travel and with Pat took many trips to Europe, South America, Mexico, Canada and to most of the US states. He is survived by Patricia, his wife of 60 years; son, Robert; daughter-in-law, Liberty; three grandchildren and five step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Raymond and grandson, Allen. Joe has requested that there be no memorial services. Burial will be in the family plot in Tucson, AZ at a later date. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.