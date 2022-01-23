Joseph Konczak

Joseph was 74 when he passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's hospital due to complications of Covid-19. He was born on May 28, 1947 in LaSalle, IL, to the late Joseph and Mary Ellen Konczak. Joseph retired from the U.S.A.F. after 24 years of service. He is preceded by his parents and two sisters, Ellen Beavers and Marsha Burrell. He is survived by his wife, Nely Konczak; his sister, Sue Bolt (Brian); four children, Sherry Konczak, Charles Konczak, Maria Ellis-Aleija (Johnny), Mary Ellen Konczak; four grandchildren, Evanna Kessler, Anthony Kessler (Nancy), Angel Medina, Noah Konczak and one great-granddaughter, Milah Kessler. Memorial Service will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 24, 2022 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.