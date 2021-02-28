Joseph Kripner

KRIPNER, Joseph William Jr., "Bill"
8/10/1940 - 1/20/2021
80, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mable Kripner; brother, Robert Kripner; sister, Darlene Kripner and many more. Bill was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 10, 1940 to Joseph and Mabel Kripner. He is survived by his wife, Edith McKinney; his sister, June Stokes; daughter, Lisa (Richard) Trombetta; sons, William Kripner, Timothy Kripner, Daniel Kripner all of Tucson, Arizona, and Michael (Renee) Kramer of Elk Mound, Wisconsin. He was blessed with seventeen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bill had a passion for cooking and creating his own recipes. He loved sitting outside by a fire enjoying his family and a cigar. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
He will truly be missed by all,
"Til We Meet Again"