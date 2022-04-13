Joseph Penny

Penny, Joseph

"Tennessee"

Mr. Joseph Christopher Penny, also called Tennessee in Tucson, AZ, departed this life on his final journey home after 53 short years at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning, March 30, 2022.

Joseph was born November 5, 1968 in Paris, TN to Agnes Paulette Penny (who proceeded him in death December 13, 2004) and Kenneth Terrance Royals

The following family members have preceded him in death: Grandmother, Agnes Laurette Dumas Penny in May 2021; great-grandfather/grandmother, Dr. Paul L. (Mary) Dumas, Sr. in 1969 and 1977; two great-uncles, Dr. Paul L. Dumas, Jr. in August 1981 and James Arthur Dumas November 2000; his only uncle, James E. Penny, Jr. in April 1994; one aunt Estella Sandoval Penny, in November 1992; one great-aunt, Eddye Mae Ford Dumas in 1981 and cousin, Paul L. Dumas III in l980.

He is survived by his aunt, Mrs. Virginia Claudette Penny (Fred) Yarbrough; his first cousin/sister, Adrienne D. Penny (Chattanooga, TN); four second cousins, Mrs. Ruthie Mae Dumas Hurt (Detroit, MI) and Charles Lee Dumas (Detroit, MI), Alexander (Brittney) Covington (Williamstown, NJ) and Kameron (Adeline) Chestnut (Marietta, GA); special friend, Mrs. Angela Kelly Stone of Nashville, TN and a host of cousins and many friends. Visitation Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10-11 a.m. with Memorial Service to follow at Trinity Funeral Home, 215 Wynn St. Paris, Tennessee 731-644-2251.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

ADAMS, Angela Our dearest Angela passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 4, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. A loving daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin and friend, she always had a smile on her face. Angela Crystal Adams was born on August 31, 1985 .... Read more