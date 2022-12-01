Joseph Reid

Born May 22, 1949, in Desoto, Missouri Died November 17, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona. Joe's family moved to Tucson in 1952. He graduated from Catalina High School in 1967 and attended the University of Arizona for 2 years, enrolled in the architecture program. Joe served 12 years in the Army Reserve, achieving the rank of First Sergeant in the mechanized armor division. He led a distinguished career for 55 years as an expert gunsmith, customizing and repairing a vast array of antique, collectible, and customized firearms. Joe loved hunting and being outdoors. Joe was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He liked baking and decorating wedding cakes, an outlet for his artistic side. He enjoyed country western dancing, where he met his wife, Christine. Joe and Christine enjoyed hosting parties and traveling to national and international destinations. A hard working, honest, kind, and gentle man, Joe held a deep love of country and family. He is survived by his wife, Christine; daughters Paula Hindman (Obie) and Lori Wallenmeyer (Matt); sister Joan Majean (Mike); brothers Robert, Michael (Aila), Charles (Marion), and David (Carina); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Cremation by Marana Mortuary Cemetery, 12146 W. Barnett Road, Marana, AZ 85653. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.