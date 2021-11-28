Joseph Rodriguez

In loving memory of

RODRIGUEZ, Joseph Manuel Sr.

June 16, 1938 -November 1, 2021

Joe served his county in the United States Air Force. He worked for the City of Tucson as an Electrician till retirement. He coached many years for Randolph little league & as well for Tucson Youth Football.

He LOVED the game of golf and was one of the original founding members of the El Rio men's golf club, for many years.

He recently worked the past eight years at La Paloma country club golf course -where he absolutely loved his job there.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather. He will be so deeply missed. We his children and his grandchildren are so very honored and so very lucky, that HE was chosen to be OUR Father, Our Dad, Our Tots, Our Tata.