In loving memory of
RODRIGUEZ, Joseph Manuel Sr.
June 16, 1938 -November 1, 2021
Joe served his county in the United States Air Force. He worked for the City of Tucson as an Electrician till retirement. He coached many years for Randolph little league & as well for Tucson Youth Football.
He LOVED the game of golf and was one of the original founding members of the El Rio men's golf club, for many years.
He recently worked the past eight years at La Paloma country club golf course -where he absolutely loved his job there.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather. He will be so deeply missed. We his children and his grandchildren are so very honored and so very lucky, that HE was chosen to be OUR Father, Our Dad, Our Tots, Our Tata.
He leaves behind his Beloved wife of 60 years-Elva Rodriguez; his children, Joseph Rodriguez Jr, Steven Rodriguez, Lisa (Kala) Kimpel, Francie (Wayne) Pierce; his grandchildren, Jacob (Jessica) Rodriguez, Alek (Jade) Pierce, Lexii Rodriguez, Keanu Kimpel, Josh Rodriguez, Rylie Pierce, Keoni Kimpel; his great-grandchild-, Bella Rodriguez; his siblings, Richard (Irene) Rodriguez, Art Rodriguez, Esther Lopez, Lin Rodriguez, Raymond (Lupita) Rodriguez.
Funeral Services Monday November 29, 2021, Rosary at 9:00 a.m. Services at 10:00 a.m. St Augustine Church, 192 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701. Arrangement by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.