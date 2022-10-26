 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joseph Throssell

"From birth I was cast upon you; from my mother's womb you have been my God" Psalm 22:10 Today we are celebrating your birthday and thanking God for creating such a loving person. I admire the strong, caring, sensitive son you were. You had a gentle spirit and gave your love to all. You are the best gift I have ever received in my life, and I will always hold close to my heart the day of your birth. ..."I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with loving kindness". Jeremiah 31:3 Love Mother, Little Auntie and Family

